Daily brief: Hardik Patel praises ‘strong’ BJP, and all the latest news

Hardik Patel praises ‘strong’ BJP, calls himself a ‘devotee of Lord Ram'

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, who recently claimed that leaders of the party’s state unit were ‘harassing him’, on Friday praised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the BJP is strong because it has politicians with leadership qualities. Read more

Ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS if you have guts: Congress leader Siddaramaiah to Karnataka govt

Senior Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government can ban organisations like SDPI, AIMIM, RSS if they have the guts. Read more

Xi Jinping set to secure unprecedented third term as China’s leader

Xi Jinping’s choice of region to be a delegate from is symbolic as until 2017 Guangxi was one of China’s poorest provinces. The region lifted all its 54 poverty-stricken counties out of poverty in November, 2020. Read more

World Malaria Day 2022: Why pregnant women are at risk of severe disease

World Malaria Day 2022: The mosquito-borne parasitic infection, can cause severe symptoms in expecting mothers, including severe anemia, respiratory distress and infant mortality. Read more

Ajay Devgn reveals why Runway 34's title was changed from MayDay: 'People didn't have an understanding...'

Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34 is all set for release. The film stars Ajay himself along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. However, when the project was initially conceptualised and shot, it was titled MayDay. Read more

