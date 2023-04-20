Home / India News / Daily brief: India on Bilawal Bhutto's visit for SCO meeting in Goa, and all the latest news

Daily brief: India on Bilawal Bhutto's visit for SCO meeting in Goa, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2023 08:55 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Not appropriate to…’: MEA on Bilawal Bhutto's participation in SCO meeting

After reports of Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari heading his country's delegate to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, the Union external affairs minister on Thursday said it will not be appropriate to focus on a particular member and said India, as the host, has been inviting all the SCO member states for the events that are underway. Read more

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI)
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI)

Post-retirement benefits for judges’ case: SC stays HC order to take U.P. govt secretaries into custody

A day after the Allahabad High Court ordered the state’s secretary finance Shahid Manzoor Abbas Rizvi and special secretary finance Saryu Prasad Mishra to be taken into custody, the Supreme Court on Thursday put a stay on the order. The apex court also ordered the release of the two secretaries in the case concerning post-retirement benefits for judges in Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Virat Kohli creates IPL history as Bangalore captain, smashes multiple records during RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 match

Batting icon Virat Kohli was back at the helm when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squared off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match No.27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday. Kohli, who earlier stepped down as RCB's captain, was reinstated as the leader of the Bangalore franchise for their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings. Read more

Zeenat Aman looks like ‘James Bond heroine’ in stylish latest pics, fans says ‘no one looked better at 70’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman treated her fans and friends online to her new photos. She recently collaborated with the brand, Misho and turned their muse for a photoshoot. While she is promoting their new collection, fans cannot stop praising her beauty. Read more

24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer earning 58 lakh pens note on loneliness

Can money buy happiness? This is an age-old question which has prompted many a discussion. One such conversation was recently sparked by a note from a 24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer who wrote about being “overwhelmed” and “lonely” in their life despite earning 58 lakhs. Read more

Five healthy mouth fresheners to keep in your kitchen

Here are some healthy natural mouth fresheners to keep in your kitchen. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bangalore punjab kings allahabad high court bengaluru bilawal bhutto foreign minister happiness india ipl loneliness money pakistan software engineer supreme court virat kohli zeenat aman + 14 more
bangalore punjab kings allahabad high court bengaluru bilawal bhutto foreign minister happiness india ipl loneliness money pakistan software engineer supreme court virat kohli zeenat aman + 13 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out