Home / India News / ‘Not appropriate to…’: MEA on Bilawal Bhutto's participation in SCO meeting

‘Not appropriate to…’: MEA on Bilawal Bhutto's participation in SCO meeting

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 20, 2023 08:39 PM IST

MEA spokesperson spoke about the Pakistan foreign minister's visit to India to attend the SCO summit and possible bilateral meeting.

After reports of Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari heading his country's delegate to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, the Union external affairs minister on Thursday said it will not be appropriate to focus on a particular member and said India, as the host, has been inviting all the SCO member states for the events that are underway.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

Also read: Pool resources, expertise to strengthen disaster resilience: Shah at SCO meet

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said similar invitations have been extended to all SCO member states and that ‘It would not be really appropriate to look at participation by any one particular country’. He further added that it would be premature to point at any bilateral meeting between the two countries, however, he said that Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar does try to hold as many bilateral meetings as he can on the margins of such multilateral meetings.

"Regarding the request for bilateral meetings, I think, it is premature. Let's see the full participation. Usually, EAM does try to hold as many bilateral meetings as it can on the margins of such kinds of multilateral meetings. You saw that on the occasion of the G20 Foreign Minsiters' meeting," Bagchi said.

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Zahra Baloch had earlier confirmed Bhutto-Zardari's visit to India to attend the SCO- Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

"Our participation at the meeting reflects Pakistan's continued commitment to the SCO charter and process and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," Baloch said at a presser.

The meeting will be held on May 4 and 5 in Goa. Apart from Bhutto, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov are also expected to attend the meet.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
foreign minister pakistan shanghai cooperation organisation sco summit bilawal bhutto + 3 more
foreign minister pakistan shanghai cooperation organisation sco summit bilawal bhutto + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out