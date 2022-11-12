Home / India News / Daily brief: Mehbooba Mufti calls Election Commission a ‘puppet’ of BJP, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Mehbooba Mufti calls Election Commission a ‘puppet’ of BJP, and all the latest news

Published on Nov 12, 2022 08:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)
ByHT News Desk

Election Commission of India has become a puppet of BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alleged that the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been subverted to a level that it has become a branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Nepal; 3rd time in a week

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Nepal, Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand on Saturday evening, the National Center for Seismology said. Read more

‘I get 2-3 kilos of gaali… works as nutrition’: PM Modi on his secret to fitness

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 'two-three kilos of gaali (abuses) I receive every day' is the reason why his busy schedule doesn't tire him out. Read more

IPL announces first trade for 2023 season as Australia star joins Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the first trade ahead of the 2023 season of the league, as Australia's Jason Behrendorff joins five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Read more

Karan Johar reveals Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date, will have Jaya Bachchan in an 'undekha avatar'

Karan Johar has finally announced the release date of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Read more

