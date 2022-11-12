IPL announces first trade for 2023 season as Australia star joins Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the first trade ahead of the 2023 season of the league, as Australia's Jason Behrendorff joins five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Behrendorff had been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 edition; the RCB had bought him for INR 75 lakh in the auction preceding the season. Incidentally, Behrendorff has played for the Mumbai Indians in the 2018 edition.

“Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming TATA IPL Season 2023. He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh,” the IPL wrote in a release.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

In his previous appearance for Mumbai Indians in 2018, Behrendorff appeared in five matches for the side, picking as many wickets.

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable outing in the previous edition of the tournament, where they finished at the bottom of the table. MI won only four matches of their 14 games in the league; however, the side did unearth young talents like Tilak Varma among batters, while Dewald Brevis also impressed with his power-hitting skills in limited outings in his debut season.

The auction for the 2023 edition is likely to take place in December later this year.

The RCB, meanwhile, had qualified for the playoffs of this year's IPL, where they faced a defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator match. The season also saw a change in captaincy for Bangalore, as Faf du Plessis succeeded Virat Kohli in the role; the Indian batter had announced last year that he would be leaving the leadership role in the franchise.

