Daily brief: PM Modi's message to people for upcoming International Yoga Day, and all the latest news

PM Modi urges people to make yoga integral part of life, says benefits are countless

On May 29, Modi, during his address at the 89th edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had urged people to mark the upcoming International Yoga Day. Read more

China vows to 'fight till the end' for Taiwan; Accuses US of 'hijacking' support

China has vowed to 'fight to the very end' to stop Taiwanese independence, stoking the already soaring tensions with the United States over the self-ruled island. In a fiery response to U.S defence secretary Lloyd Austin, Chinese Defence Minister said that no one should ever underestimate the resolve and ability of the Chinese armed forces to safeguard its territorial integrity. Watch here

Pune crime branch seizes 1,105 bullets from scrap dealer during raid in Guruwar peth

The action was taken as part of ‘Operation all out ’ by Pune Police ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple town of Dehu on June 14 where he will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj temple. Read more

Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar enter the IIFA 2022 stage on donkeys: 'Kabhi sports bike par entry karte the'. Watch

International India Film Academy Awards were held in Abu Dhabi. Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar arrived at the award ceremony riding on donkeys. Read more

PAK vs WI: Nicholas Pooran bamboozles Pakistan with his bowling skills, dust storm reduces 3rd ODI to 48 overs a side

Nicholas Pooran, who normally dons the wicketkeeping gloves, rolled his arms in the third ODI against Pakistan in Multan and ended up picking four wickets in his 10-over quota. Read more

