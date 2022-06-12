Pune crime branch seizes 1,105 bullets from scrap dealer during raid in Guruwar peth

The crime branch of Pune city police have arrested a scrap dealer from Guruwar peth for possessing 1,105 bullet cartridges which were found stored in the godown on Saturday.

The action was taken as part of ‘Operation all out ’ by Pune Police ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple town of Dehu on June 14 where he will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj temple.

The order issued by the joint commissioner (law and order) Sandeep Karnik had asked all the police units to search for the externed criminals, goons, and wanted accused persons as well as to take legal action against them by extracting information about illegal weapons and firearms for ‘Operation all out ’.

The police patrol team had received a tip-off about the illegal storage of firearms based on which the crime branch unit I under police Inspector Sandeep Bhosale and his teams raided the premises and confiscated 56 live cartridges, 79 bad cartridges and 970 bullet leads, totally estimated to be worth ₹1.56 lakh from the spot.

The accused arrested has been identified as scrap dealer Dinesh Kumar Kallusingh Saroj (34), a resident of Parvati Darshan, originally a resident of Pratapgad district of Uttar Pradesh.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act against Saroj at Khadak police station.

DCP (crime) Sriniwas Ghadge said that the investigation is going on to find out from where did Sarok procure such a large quantity of cartridges and bullets. “We are probing as to whether he has supplied cartridges or firearms to anyone else in the city or elsewhere. The crime branch produced him before a judicial magistrate court which remanded him to police custody till June 15,” he said.

Police sub-inspector Sanjay Gaikwad is conducting further investigations in the case.