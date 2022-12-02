Daily brief: Police complaint against Paresh Rawal over ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Police complaint against Paresh Rawal over ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark

A complaint was filed against actor-politician Paresh Rawal on Friday for allegedly spreading "hate speech" with his “cook fish for Bengalis” remark during an election rally in Gujarat. Read more

'Negative politics': After joining BJP, Jaiveer Shergill's swipe at Congress

Former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Friday expressed his gratitude for being appointed as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

Will back my friend PM Modi, says Prez Joe Biden on India’s G20 presidency

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he would back “my friend Prime Minister Modi” during India’s G20 presidency to advance sustainable and inclusive growth, even as the top American diplomat in India contended the G20 is not a “magic forum” for finding a solution to the Ukraine war. Read more

Maruti Suzuki flags electronic parts scarcity, warns production decline in Dec

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said the shortage of electronic components can have more impact on the company's production in December than seen in the recent months. Read more

'I was shocked to hear Ramiz Raja say 'we haven't cracked the code regarding Test pitch'. Why change it then?': Afridi

The Rawalpindi pitch, where England racked up a record score of 506 on the opening day of the Test series against Pakistan on Thursday, has come under scrutiny with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) facing immense criticism for preparing an unresponsive surface. Read more

Suniel Shetty on whether he felt insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success: 'Probably I wasn't focussed'

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar started their journeys in Bollywood roughly around the same time and even starred in multiple movies together. Read more

Tripti Dimri's retro sarees in Qala get love from fans: A look at some of her ethnic style moments that stole hearts

Anvitaa Dutt's film Qala starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan, was released recently. Read more

