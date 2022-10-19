Daily brief: Popular Muslim leader Imran Masood joins BSP, gets West UP charge, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Popular Muslim leader Imran Masood joins BSP, gets West UP charge

Influential Muslim leader from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, defected from Samajwadi Party (SP) and joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday. The development is being seen as a shot in the arm for the BSP, which eyes to wrest Muslim votes from other parties in the state. Read more

PM Modi unveils HTT-40 - indigenous trainer aircraft for IAF | 5 things to know

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled an indigenously built aircraft - the Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT-40) - at the 12th DefExpo in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The HTT-40 is a basic trainer plane designed and developed for the Indian Air Force - as another example of the government's 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' scheme - by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Read more

'He knows he need not worry about getting picked': Sachin Tendulkar explains star India cricketer's meteoric rise

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has seen Suryakumar from up close for a long time now. Apart from being a longtime member of the Mumbai Indians, a franchise that Tendulkar is a former captain of and closely linked with every IPL season, Suryakumar has played in domestic cricket for a number of years for Mumbai, the team that the former India captain played for as well. Read more

Alia Bhatt had plans to join drama school before film debut, reveals Soni Razdan: Student of the Year came from nowhere

Alia Bhatt completed 10 years in Bollywood on Wednesday. The actor had debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year on this day in 2012. On the occasion, Alia’s mom, veteran actor Soni Razdan recalled how Alia bagged her first film while she was busy with a diploma course. Read more

This Samsung smartphone priced ₹96k is available for just below ₹35k

If you are planning to buy a foldable smartphone, then this Diwali is the right time for you. Launched last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a price less than ₹35,000 at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022. Read more

5 multigrain snacks to enjoy as an evening meal with tea

A hot drink that has captured the minds and hearts of Indians since the dawn of time is tea where for the majority of us, a cup of kadak chai would be necessary for breakfast, mid-meal snacks and the entire day. Read more

