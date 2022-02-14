Daily brief: Sonia Gandhi pens letter to Rahul Bajaj's son, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘The name Bajaj stood for quality’: Sonia Gandhi's message to Rahul Bajaj's son

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Condoling the demise of veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to his son Rajiv, described the Bajaj Group as a 'name which stood for quality that one could trust, for fairness and honesty; for Indian manufacturing to be among the best in the world.’ Read more

Bangladesh foreign secretary to visit India soon for talks, opening of Chennai mission

Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen is expected to visit India next week to prepare the ground for a trip by foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and to open a new deputy high commission in Chennai. Read more

'Rishabh told me, ‘Sorry le nahin paye': Avesh Khan recounts moments after bagging record 10 crore at IPL 2022 Auction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several bidding records were broken at the recently-concluded IPL 2022 Auction and one of them belongs to pacer Avesh Khan, who became the most expensive uncapped player. Khan couldn't watch it live but later recounted his experience. Read more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share hug on Valentine's Day, but fans notice 'she's taking something from his pocket'

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a Valentine's Day special post on Instagram with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The post includes three pictures which show the two of them sharing a warm hug and Vicky giving Katrina a kiss on her forehead. Read more

Easy and healthy pizza recipes you must try at home

One of the world's most popular junk foods today, pizza has also gained reputation of being the unhealthiest of all sinful foods. The pizza that you generally order from your favourite restaurant is likely to be high in sodium, saturated fat, added sugar and preservatives and basically all the ingredients fitness and health experts warn your against. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON