Daily brief: Sunak on Air India-Airbus landmark deal, and all the latest news

Air India-Airbus landmark deal to create jobs, boost UK exports: Rishi Sunak

The Air India-Airbus deal for 250 aircraft was welcomed on Tuesday by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said the contract will create new highly skilled jobs in Britain and help boost exports. Under the deal, Air India is set to procure 40 A350 wide-body aircraft and 210 A320 narrow-body aircraft. Wings and engines for the aircraft are set to be assembled or manufactured in the UK, which is expected to create hundreds of jobs and lead to significant investments. Read more…

Sri Lanka envoy meets Indian ministers seeking support for economic recovery

Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda on Tuesday met with union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss India’s support for his country’s economic recovery, including through the expansion of bilateral trade and use of the rupee for trade settlement. Read more…

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shreyas Iyer joins India squad in Delhi ahead of 2nd Test against Australia

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer rejoined the rest of the India squad for the Delhi Test against Australia, which starts from Friday. The BCCI had sent Iyer to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru days ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Nagpur as a precautionary measure. Read more…

Actor Javed Khan Amrohi dies in Mumbai, Bollywood pays tributes

Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his performance in popular films such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Lagaan (2001), died Tuesday at a Mumbai hospital. He died due to lung failure. Read more…

6 home remedies, food combination that can help ease constipation

Constipation or irregular bowel movements is a common gut health issue that is a result of a faulty lifestyle. Not eating sufficient fibrous foods like green vegetables and fruits, not drinking enough water, lack of physical movement, eating fried or spicy food frequently can all be culprit behind your gut issues. Read more…