Home / India News / Daily brief: With Uddhav's brother by his side, Shinde talks of Bal Thackeray legacy, and all the latest news

Daily brief: With Uddhav's brother by his side, Shinde talks of Bal Thackeray legacy, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 09:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Jaidev Thackeray during the Dussehra rally, at MMRDA Ground, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 05, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Jaidev Thackeray during the Dussehra rally, at MMRDA Ground, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 05, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Who’s the traitor?' Shinde talks of Balasaheb's legacy with Uddhav kin by his side

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena is not about Uddhav Thackeray and himself, but the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. Read more…

Mosque blast at interior ministry in Kabul kills 2

A suicide bomber struck at the center of Taliban power Wednesday, setting off a blast at a government ministry building in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing at least two people, a Taliban official said. Read more…

‘Indian team did not look her in the eye, if there was guilt’: Anderson once again slams Deepti over run-out incident

England pacer James Anderson is not a fan of running out non-strikers even if the batter is backing up outside the crease before the ball is released by the bowler. The veteran cricketer considers the mode of dismissal as illegitimate and in a recent interaction on BBC's Tailenders podcast he engaged in an extensive discussion on it, while citing the example of the recent Deepti Sharma-Charlie Dean episode. Read more…

Google Launch Event 2022: Pixel 7 series, smartwatch to be unveiled tomorrow

Search engine giant Google is all set to unveil its Pixel 7 series and its Pixel smartwatch during its ‘Made By Google’ event tomorrow. The event comes months after it gave a sneak peek into the Pixel series during the I/O event. Read more…

The Ghost movie review: Some never-seen-before slick action makes this predictable Nagarjuna-starrer engaging watch

Filmmaker Praveen Sattaru truly established himself as a filmmaker with great action sensibilities when he made PSV Garuda Vega a few years ago. The film gave a new lease of life to yesteryear star Rajasekhar, who turned out to be a revelation in a project that truly felt international in spite of its limited budget. Read more…

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out