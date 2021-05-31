Daily Covid-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases for 18th consecutive day

The single-day Covid-19 recoveries in India outnumbered daily cases for the 18th day in a row on Friday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Monday. As many as 2,38,022 recoveries were registered in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 25,692,342, the health ministry dashboard showed.

The country's overall tally now stands at 28,047,534 and while the death toll touched 329,100 after 152,734 fresh cases of infection and 3128 fatalities were reported on Monday.

The active cases have further reduced to 20,26,092, comprising 7.22% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate touched to 91.6%.

On the vaccination front, the authorities have inoculated more than 213.1 million. A total of 21,31,54,129 doses have been administered through 30,28,295 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7am on Monday. More than 2,73,900 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three-days.

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, several states including Maharashtra, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh extended lockdown or lockdown-like curbs to check the spread of the infection.

In the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown till June 7 while providing some relaxation to the construction sector and factories to resume operations. "We have to remember that the fight against Covid-19 is still not over. We have to make sure that things do not go bad again. To ensure this, the relaxations have to be introduced in a phased way," said the chief minister Friday.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal informed that Delhi is likely to receive the first consignment of Sputnik V, the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, in June, while stressing that vaccination is the key to fight against the coronavirus.

