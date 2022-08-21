Dakshina Kannada DC orders action against illegal banners and flex boards

Bengaluru: Dakshina Kananda deputy commissioner Rajendra K V has instructed that officials of gram panchayats and city local bodies should seek police action against the people who display unauthorised and controversial banners, which promote hatred, in the district, including Mangaluru city.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rajendra said officials of local bodies should get any controversial flex vacated immediately. “Police help should be sought for the same. In addition, anyone who wants to display banners on authorised spots should mandatorily take permission from officials concerned. Details of the printer of the banner should be mentioned. If anyone is found to display banners without permission, strict action will be taken. A meeting of flex printers will be called in this connection,” he said.

Rajendra said that DJ sets and loud speakers should be used in accordance with the directions of the high court and the Supreme Court. “Directions have given to officials at district, taluk and villager levels about their duties and they should be followed without fail.”

The statement comes after Mangaluru district administration removed a banner put up by a local Hindu organisation leader at Surathkal, carrying pictures of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and Hidutva idealogue VD Savarkar.

The banner was installed by Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajesh Pavitran, extending Sri Krishna Janmashtami greetings, police said. The authorities removed the banner immediately following a complaint on Thursday, on the orders of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation

The Hindu Mahasabha had courted controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at the Surathkal flyover.

In Udupi city also, a banner depicting ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with portraits of Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, put up at the Brahmagiri circle, was removed by Hindu activists themselves on Friday. The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Congress had demanded its removal.

According to leaders of the organisation, though they had received permission to display the banner for 15 days, it was decided to remove it because of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations following instructions from the police.

Leaders of saffron organisations, including the Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others, took out a procession from Brahmagiri Circle to the martyrs’ memorial at Ajjarakad before winding up the programme.

In another controversy, a decision to name a park after Savarkar in Tumkuru district led to a controversy after the Congress opposed to the move. The park located behind the old and new Badwane police station in Tumkur was named after Savarkar by the Tumkur Municipal Corporation.

The Municipal Corporation, led by the BJP, reacted, saying the decision to name the park was made by the Congress in 2016. In a statement to the media, the BJP said that then deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had named the park and provided photographs as well.

G Parameshwara was not available for a comment.