Dalai Lama's advice to followers to contain spread of coronavirus

Dalai Lama’s advice to followers to contain spread of coronavirus

A group of mainland Chinese devotees on Facebook had requested for the Dalai Lama’s advice amid widespread health scare after the virus was discovered in Wuhan.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 07:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dharamshala
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has advised his followers in China to chant a mantra to contain the threat posed by coronavirus
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has advised his followers in China to chant a mantra to contain the threat posed by coronavirus(AP)
         

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has advised his followers in China to chant a mantra to contain the threat posed by coronavirus, which has reportedly left over 100 dead.

A group of mainland Chinese devotees on Facebook had requested for the Dalai Lama’s advice amid widespread health scare after the virus was discovered in Wuhan. Responding to their concern, the Dalai Lama advised his followers and Buddhist monasteries across China to chant the ‘Tara Mantra’ as it would be “beneficial for effectively containing the spread of the virus”.

He has asked the people suffering from the disease to chant the matra, “Om tare tuttare ture Soha”, to maintain the peace of mind and remain free from worries. He also shared a voice clip, himself chanting the mantra.

According to reports, the death toll due to the virus in China has risen to 106.

In the past 24 hours, around 1,300 new cases have been reported. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

