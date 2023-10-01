Dalai Lama to take rest due to persistent cold, says his office
Following the advice of his personal physicians, Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, will take rest due to a persistent cold: Office
Following the advice of his personal physicians, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will take rest due to a persistent cold, his office informed on Sunday in a brief statement.
"On the advice of the Dalai Lama's personal physicians, he will take rest due to a persistent cold," the release added.
"In view of the scheduled teachings from October 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days, it added. (ANI)
