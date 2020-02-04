Dalit groom takes out wedding procession under police watch in Rajasthan

india

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:15 IST

The wedding procession of a Dalit groom on a horse was taken out amid tight police security in Sangawada village in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Monday, police said Tuesday.

There were apprehensions that upper caste people of the village may protest against the wedding procession.

The groom, Parshuram Meghwal (25) who is posted as a Grade 3 government school teacher in Jawra village of Bundi district, was to get married in Anta region of Baran district on Tuesday, for which a pre-wedding procession (Bindori) was to be taken out on Monday.

Bundi’s additional district magistrate Rajesh Joshi said, “Parshuram had given application to the district collector and Bundi’s Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking security for taking out his Bindori.”

There was fear among groom’s family of protest from the upper caste villagers so police security was provided to his wedding procession, he said.

Along with administrative officials, including tehsildar and patwari, police administration of Bundi provided 80 policemen of Bundi police lines, along with police force from four police stations of Bundi district.

Amid heavy police deployment, Parshuram’s wedding procession, which included a disc jockey, was taken out in the afternoon . The wedding procession also stopped at a temple on the way for blessings and the procession concluded within two hours.

Joshi said the wedding procession passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.