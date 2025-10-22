Dalit man forced to drink urine in MP, another forced to 'lick ground' in Lucknow

Two separate incidents of atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have triggered widespread outrage, with political parties slamming the BJP governments in both states for “failing to protect the dignity of marginalised communities.”
In the first case, a 60-year-old Dalit man was allegedly forced to lick the ground near a temple on the outskirts of Lucknow after being accused of urinating there on Diwali evening.
Police said the accused, identified as Swami Kant alias “Pammu,” has been arrested and booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the complaint, the victim, Rampal Rawat, was drinking water at the Sheetla Maataa temple in Kakori when the accused confronted him, accusing him of urinating near the premises. Despite Rawat’s denial, he said the spot was wet because he had spilled water, the accused allegedly hurled casteist abuses and forced him to lick the ground.
Rawat’s grandson, Mukesh Kumar, told PTI that his grandfather suffers from breathing issues and may have accidentally urinated while coughing.
“He got scared and obeyed when Pammu forced him. Later, he was made to wash the spot,” Kumar said.
Police sources said the investigation is underway to determine whether the victim was indeed made to lick the ground or only touch it.
“The victim says he was made to lick it, while the accused claims he only asked him to touch the spot,” a police official told PTI.
The incident drew sharp political reactions. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the act, calling it “inhumane and humiliating.” “Someone’s mistake doesn’t mean they should be punished in such a degrading way. Only change can bring real change,” he posted on X.
The Congress alleged that the accused was an RSS worker and termed the incident a “blot on humanity.” The party accused the BJP and RSS of harboring “anti-Dalit” attitudes - a charge police denied, saying the accused had “no links with any organisation.”
Similar horror in Madhya Pradesh
In another case, a 25-year-old Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district was allegedly abducted, beaten, and forced to drink urine by his former employer and two others.
Police said the accused, identified as Sonu Barua, Alok Sharma, and Chhotu Ojha, were arrested under the SC/ST Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to police, the victim was kidnapped from his in-laws’ home in Gwalior, taken to Bhind in an SUV, and brutally assaulted after he quit working as Barua’s driver.
“They beat me with a plastic pipe and forced me to drink urine from a bottle,” the victim told reporters, adding that he was later tied with an iron chain and humiliated again.
The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Castle violence still rampant in MP
Earlier this year, a Dalit youth was beaten for opposing illegal mining in Katni and another was beaten and forced to drink urine in Ujjain.
A viral video from Sidhi district in 2023, showing a man urinating on a tribal youth, had sparked national outrage and promises of reform.