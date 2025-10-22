Dalit man forced to drink urine in MP, another forced to 'lick ground' in Lucknow

Two separate incidents of atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have triggered widespread outrage, with political parties slamming the BJP governments in both states for “failing to protect the dignity of marginalised communities.” Police have launched an investigation into both cases of Dalit violence (PTI)

In the first case, a 60-year-old Dalit man was allegedly forced to lick the ground near a temple on the outskirts of Lucknow after being accused of urinating there on Diwali evening.

Police said the accused, identified as Swami Kant alias “Pammu,” has been arrested and booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, the victim, Rampal Rawat, was drinking water at the Sheetla Maataa temple in Kakori when the accused confronted him, accusing him of urinating near the premises. Despite Rawat’s denial, he said the spot was wet because he had spilled water, the accused allegedly hurled casteist abuses and forced him to lick the ground.

Rawat’s grandson, Mukesh Kumar, told PTI that his grandfather suffers from breathing issues and may have accidentally urinated while coughing.

“He got scared and obeyed when Pammu forced him. Later, he was made to wash the spot,” Kumar said.

Police sources said the investigation is underway to determine whether the victim was indeed made to lick the ground or only touch it.

“The victim says he was made to lick it, while the accused claims he only asked him to touch the spot,” a police official told PTI.

The incident drew sharp political reactions. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the act, calling it “inhumane and humiliating.” “Someone’s mistake doesn’t mean they should be punished in such a degrading way. Only change can bring real change,” he posted on X.