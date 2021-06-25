Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi tweets on 46th anniversary of Emergency, says 'dark days' can never be forgotten
india news

PM Modi tweets on 46th anniversary of Emergency, says 'dark days' can never be forgotten

Prime Minister Modi, looking back at the chequered legacy of the Emergency period in India's history, said that the period between 1975 and 1977 witnessed a "systematic destruction" of India's democratic institutions.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File Photo / PTI)

June 25, 2021, marks 46 years since the imposition of the Emergency, a historically relevant phase in India's years. On the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the "dark days" marked by the period "can never be forgotten". Notably, it was on this day in 1975 that Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, the then president of India, announced a state of emergency across the country on the recommendation of the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government at the Centre. The Emergency remained in effect from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, and is, to this date, one of the highly-debated chapters in academic and political circles when talking about modern Indian history.

Also Read | June 25: On this day in 1975, Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency. What remains of its legacy?

Prime Minister Modi, looking back at the chequered legacy of the Emergency period in India's history, said that the period between 1975 and 1977 witnessed a "systematic destruction" of India's democratic institutions. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, Modi pledged to strengthen India's democratic spirit and live up to the values enshrined in the Constitution.

To highlight the "dark days" of systemic repression during the Emergency period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also linked a series of infographics posted from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s official handle on Instagram. Calling attention to the series of images, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy."

The series of images, titled "The Emergency by Indira Gandhi in 1975: An unbelievable phase in India's democracy" mention a bunch of media -- movies, songs, and the like -- that was seemingly banned during the Emergency period. The list, posted by the BJP, said that movies on Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh were banned during the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, as were famous quotes of Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi. "Can you believe this was banned?" the BJP asked, taking note of the state-sponsored crackdown on dissent which was a highlight of the period. It also called for citizens to take a "pledge" to never allow "those who did this to our nation" to have the power to do something similar again.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi’s Emergency and the story of a Punjab student leader

The Emergency is often regarded as a dark phase in independent India's history because this period was marked by unbridled state incarceration, stifling of dissent, and government crackdown on civil liberties. There were reports of frequent human rights violations and the press being censored to a repressive extent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi indira gandhi emergency congress bjp
TRENDING NEWS

Diver’s post on message in a bottle from 1926 went viral. Then this happened

Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch

Incredible video of this colourful snake will leave you amazed. Watch

‘So satisfying’: Video of ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter leaves people impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP