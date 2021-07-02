Date yet to be fixed for next India-China military commanders’ meeting

A week after India and China agreed to hold the next meeting of senior military commanders as soon as possible to discuss complete disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), New Delhi said on Friday date is yet to be fixed for these talks.

The agreement on holding the next meeting of the military commanders was the only tangible outcome from a virtual meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs on June 25. Last week’s WMCC meeting saw a “frank exchange of views” on the situation along the LAC in the western sector.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular news briefing that the two countries had agreed at the 22nd meeting of WMCC to “maintain dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points” in the Ladakh sector.

Complete disengagement alone will “enable full restoration of peace and tranquillity” and progress in bilateral relations, he added.

“The two sides also agreed to hold the 12th round of senior commanders meeting at an early date. I don’t have any update on the date for this meeting, which is yet to be fixed,” Bagchi said.

India and China also agreed during the last WMCC meeting that the two sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident, he said.

Following a drawdown of troops and armoured units from the north and south banks of Pangong Lake in February, India and China haven’t made any headway on disengagement and de-escalation at other friction points such as Depsang, Gogra and Hot Springs.

The two sides also recently engaged in a war of words, blaming each other for the year-long standoff on the LAC.