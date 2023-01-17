Day 2 of BJP's key meeting, PM Modi, other top leaders present| A lowdown

The BJP is holding the second day of the National Executive Meeting in Delhi with nine states gearing up to hold assembly elections this year. On the first day, the BJP's chief JP Nadda told members that the party should aim to win all the nine assembly elections this year. The win in the state polls will be a big boost before the crucial 2024 national elections. As the second day began, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a briefing and listed the achievements of the party ruling at the Centre. Jan Aushadhi Kendra for healthcare sector, initiatives for farmers, infrastructure and start-ups were among the key highlights in his address:

Here are the top highlights of the BJP National Executive Meeting:

1) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen reaching the NDMC convention Centre on Tuesday morning for the second day of the meeting. On Monday, he had held a mega roadshow in the national capital before the start of the key meeting.

2) "Modi government has been very much concerned about farmers. To ensure that they get appropriate prices for their produce, and their welfare, various policies and reforms have been brought to the fore," Union Minister Pradhan said at the meeting. "Our government does not believe in mere sloganeering, but in taking actions and bringing results! We work with passion; collective work for the welfare for all is our goal and underlying philosophy," he further said. He also stressed that a resolution on G20 would soon be expected.

3) On Monday, the party - in a resolution - had hit out at the opposition ahead of the poll season. “Unfounded allegations were levelled against PM Modi but the crushing legal response exposed the Opposition”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, citing the political resolution.

4) “Nine different issues were raised in the resolution; these include how a negative campaign and abusive language was used against the PM. The issues reached the Supreme Court and each time the courts have commented on the negative campaign of the Opposition and unmasked it,” she further underlined, HT had reported.

5) Thirty-five Union Ministers, 12 Chief Ministers and over 300 delegates are attending the key party meeting.

