Day 2 of ED questioning for Rahul Gandhi after high drama, detentions: 10 points

Rahul Gandhi will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for the second day in the National Herald corruption case after Delhi saw high political drama and protests in the streets with many top Congress leaders detained on Monday. Former union minister P Chidambaram even alleged high-handedness in the midst of action by cops and said he had suffered a hairline fracture. Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the grand old party for “celebrating corruption” in the form of demonstrations. Several other parts in the country saw similar dramatic scenes and demonstrations.

Here are ten points on the National Herald case questioning and Congress protests:

1. Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress chief, was questioned for nearly nine hours on Monday and left the probe agency office late at night. He has been summoned again. Many top Congress leaders - including spokesperson Randeep Surjewala - who were detained in different parts of the city were released shortly after.

2. Congress leader Harish Rawat said the party’s protest will continue on Tuesday. “We'll continue this fight tomorrow as well. The struggle of Congress party will continue until they (Central govt) try to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi & our party,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

3. In a tweet, party spokesperson Surjewala slammed the Modi government. “Thousands of Congress workers are locked in different police stations of Delhi for more than 10 hours. No FIR, no crime, no offense. The Modi government has become a pain point for the country. Won't give up, won't stop,” he wrote in Hindi.

4. The Congress’s “Satyagraha protest” - against what it claimed the alleged misuse of the probe agencies by the centre - began early on Monday. Sloganeering, demonstrations, posters, air balloons were seen at party headquarters and other parts of the national capital.

5. Twenty-six MPs, five MLAs and more than 450 workers of the party were detained in the national capital, the Delhi Police said in a statement, news agency PTI reported. It had earlier said that the party was told to go to the iconic protest site - the Jantar Mantar - for big gatherings.

6. The Delhi Police also refuted claims of injuries to leaders and party workers during protests. However, it also assured action if any such incidents were confirmed.

7. The leaders of the BJP ripped into the grand old party. “The impasse that Congress leaders and workers are doing today on the call of Rahul Gandhi, I would like to tell the country that this is not an attempt to save democracy, but an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family,” Smriti Irani said.

8. “The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha'. Mahatma Gandhi taught the world to fight for truth while Congress is teaching world to celebrate corruption & fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it's not a political case,” BJP’s Sambit Patra said.

9. The Gandhis - accused of misappropriation of funds - had secured separate bails from the court in 2015 after they furnished personal bonds of ₹50,000 in the National Herald case.

10. The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

(With inputs form ANI, PTI)

