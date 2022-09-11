Day after breaking out of prison, four lynched in Meghalaya

A day aftersix prisoners, including a murder-accused named I Love You, escaped from Jowai District Jail in Meghalaya, four of them were lynched by residents of Shangpung village in West Jaiñtia Hills district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Inspector general of prisons, J K Marak, told HT over the phone the lynching took place at a forest area in Thadmoothlong-Shangpoong, located opposite a reserved forest in the periphery of the village. Shangpung village is located less than 70 km from Shillong.

“Yes, it is true that a group of villagers apprehended 4 of them and subsequently lynched them. Our officers have reached the area and I’m awaiting more information,” said Marak.

The prisoners had escaped from Jowai jail around 1:30 pm on Saturday afternoon after overpowering a jailor and stabbing a guard, said police officials.

Asked about the identities of the four deceased, Marak replied, “We are ascertaining, but I’m told I Love You is among the dead.”

According to police officials aware of the matter, one of the escaped prisoners had gone to a shop to get some food when he was identified by a local resident based on visuals from TV news. The resident raised an alarm and the prisoner fled but villagers from Shangpung,Thadmuthlong and adjoining areas collected at the spot and followed him to the spot where the group was hiding.

The group apprehended them and assaulted them with rods, said an official, asking not to be named.

Among the escaped prisoners, police identified five undertrials as I Love You Talang, Ramesh Dkhar, Rikamenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar, Lodestar Tang and the sixth as convicted murderer, Marsanki Tariang, who was serving rigorous imprisonment.

I Love You and Ramesh were arrested in twin murder cases of tourist taxi drivers Damehipaia Papeng and Fullmoon Kharsahnoh in August this year in Jowai.

Officials said I Love You was dealing with stolen vehicles and was actively involved in carjacking, killing drivers and shipping off the vehicles to Kalain region in neighbouring Assam.

West Jaintia Hills superintendent of police, B K Marak, told HT that his officers are at the site and “conducting spot inquiry and other necessary formalities” before returning to Jowai.

“A cognizable case has been registered under Jowai PS against the Prison staff and total 5 Prison staff have been arrested so far — 1 head warden and 4 wardens,” the SP said.