Day after Delhi violence: Security beefed up, FIR against farmer who died

A day after a violent clash between protesters and police officials broke out in Delhi on Republic Day in which one protester died, the Delhi Police on Wednesday beefed up the security at Red Fort where a group of farmers hoisted the Khalsa flag. Security was heightened at border areas too, where the protesters have been camping since November against three farm laws.

Here are top 10 updates on Wednesday:

> Delhi Police have registered 22 FIRs in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally in which 83 police personnel were injured. A case has been registered against unknown protesters, including the farmer who died after his tractor overturned, ANI reported.

> Traffic, metro and internet services were disrupted on Tuesday which started limping back from Wednesday morning.

Delhi Metro resumes operation on all lines, entry, exit from Lal Quila station closed

> On Wednesday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that the entry and the exit to the Red Fort metro station and the entry at Jama Masjid metro station have been closed. Operations at the rest of the metro stations are running normal, though trains were delayed.

> Internet connectivity was not restored at many places till Wednesday morning.

> Farmer leaders have distanced themselves from the violence and said those who engaged in vandalism are enemies of farmers and the part of a conspiracy.

> Most of the protesters have gone back to their protest site by Wednesday morning.

> Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reiterated on Wednesday that those who indulged in violence were not farmers.

> The Delhi Traffic police on Wednesday said Ghazipur flower and fruits mandi and National Highway 9 have been closed.

> A high alert was issued in Punjab as violence broke out in Delhi. Mobile internet services were suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Pawal districts of Haryana.

> Farmers have said their protest, as it was going on peacefully, will continue. It remains to be seen what happens to the protest next as talks with the Centre already hit a roadblock after farmers rejected the Centre's proposal of keeping the laws on hold for 1.5 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON