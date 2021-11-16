Day after encounter, 3 detained in Kashmir with around 30 lakh

As many as three people were detained in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday with nearly ₹30 lakh on them. Police nabbed all of them near Ban Toll Plaza before handing them over to the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jammu.

The trio have been identified as Fayaz Ahmed Dar (40), Umar Farooq (19) and Mausam Parviz. While Umar and Mausam hailed from Pulwama, Fayaz belonged to Kulgam.

This development comes after an encounter unfolded in Srinagar’s Hyderpora region on Monday resulting in the death of two unidentified terrorists.

However, the death of two civilians – Altaf Ahmad Dar, the owner of the shopping complex where the incident took place, and Mudasir Gul, one of the tenants of the building — during the encounter have invited sharp criticisms from their families as well as the political leaders of the Valley.

Both Dar and Gul’s families have claimed they were innocent. Moreover, Ahmad’s family alleged that he was used as a “human shield” by Jammu and Kashmir Police forces and killed in “cold blood.”

Meanwhile, J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

However, following the encounter on Monday, the police said in a statement that both Dar and Gul were working as “militant associate” or “overground workers” for the deceased terrorists.

Inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that Gul, who used to work as a contractor, also allegedly ran a fake call centre. He added that Gul was allegedly running a module of terrorists, while living in one of the rooms that Dar had rented out to him. “Since the hideout was in the building of Dar … so he will be counted as an overground worker for harbouring militants,” Kumar added.

He further said that J&K Police forces had tried to save Dar but as he got caught up between the firing, he could not be saved. “We regret his killing,” Kumar said.

The Kashmir IG has identified both the deceased terrorists, with one of them named Bilal Bhai alias Hyder, believed to be hailing from Pakistan. The second terrorist is from Jammu’s Ramban area.