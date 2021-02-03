Day after limiting it to 50%, Karnataka allows 100% seating in cinema halls

The Karnataka government on Wednesday permitted 100% occupancy in movie halls for a period of four weeks, a day after it restricted capacity to only 50% over fears of Covid-19 infections.

"This 100% occupancy is only for one month. If there is no adverse impact, it will be continued," CC Patil, Karnataka's minister for information and public relations, said.

The decision was taken after a delegation of senior actors, directors, producers and others from the Kannada film industry met senior ministers of the government on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

A detailed set of guidelines will be issued on Thursday, Patil said.

The decision of the Karnataka government comes almost a month after neighbouring Tamil Nadu had to reverse its order allowing 100% occupancy in cinema halls.

The Edapaddi Palaniswamy-led government had to revoke its decision four days after it received criticism for lifting restrictions in enclosed spaces like cinema halls where air conditioning and other factors are likely to contribute to help spread the virus.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had relaxed lockdown measures to revive economic activity and bring in some much needed revenues to the state coffers.

The state has so far reported 9,40,170 positive cases from March 8 last year, of which at least 5924 are active currently.

Over 12223 people have lost their lives in the state so far and 148 are currently in the intensive care unit, according to government data.