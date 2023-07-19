Day after NDA meet, Paras rules out leaving Hajipur seat for nephew Chirag Paswan

Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday ruled out leaving Bihar’s Hajipur Lok Sabha seat for his estranged nephew, Chirag Paswan, a day after the two met warmly at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi and triggered speculation that their factions Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) could come together.

Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. (PTI/File)

Paswan touched the feet of Paras and the two hugged each other. Paras, who heads Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), underplayed the warmth saying they were on a political platform with nothing to do with their family.

“We are a family. He is my nephew. Just because of political differences, our family ties did not end. It is basic human relation.”

Paras said his brother, late former Union minister Ramvilas Paswan, asked him to contest the Hajipur seat in 2019 despite his reluctance to go to Delhi. “He [Ramvilas Paswan] won [the seat] nine times...on his direction, I agreed to contest after he was elected to Rajya Sabha,” said Paras.

He said he asked Ramvilas Paswan to get Chirag Pawan or his mother elected from the seat. “But he wanted me. There was great bonding among we three brothers. He said I worked for him in Hajipur, I should contest. He got my nomination filed and I won. At that time Chirag was MP [member of Parliament] from Jamui,” he said.

Paras said Chirag has won the Jamui seat twice and he should stick to his constituency. “I have remained with NDA all through. Others are new. We have five MPs. Usually, the winning seats are retained. I do not think seat-sharing talks will happen before December. There is plenty of time.”

He referred to the talk of the merger between the two LJP factions and said nobody knows what will happen next in politics.

Mehboob Ali Kaiser, an RLJP MP, said there can be nothing better than the two factions coming together, which will also be good for NDA. “We have always wanted this. The indications from the Delhi [NDA] meeting are positive that the two are moving closer. After all, they are the same family, and coming together will only add strength to both of them. Our uncertainty will also end.”

Chandan Singh, another RLJP MP, said all differences would be resolved. “We are all one under NDA. There are no issues.” He added the matter over the Hajipur seat will also be sorted out when leaders will sit together. “There is no personal animosity.”

Bashishth Pandey, a spokesman for Chirag Paswan’s faction, said the NDA meeting demonstrated the importance of his leader. “It was good to see the body language between him and his uncle. This is what is good for the LJP as well as NDA. They might have developed political differences, but when the hearts meet, things can change. Just wait and see.”

Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Samrat Choudhary said they have an alliance with both factions of the LJP. “At present, they are two different parties. If the family wants to come together, we can only welcome it.”

