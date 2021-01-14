Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion
- Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has confirmed that the ninth round of negotiations with protesting farmer unions will take place as scheduled on Friday and hoped that it would lead to positive discussions regarding the newly implemented farm bills.
"Hopeful of positive discussion at the ninth round of talks with farmer unions on Friday," Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Thursday. The minister reiterated the government's stance and said that the Centre is ready to hold talks with farmer leaders with an open mind.
The farmer union too said that they will attend the scheduled talks on Friday asserting that it is necessary to continue the dialogue to resolve the deadlock and end the agitation. "Let's see what happens tomorrow. But, our meetings will continue with the government till our protest ends as it is necessary. We will not oppose the meetings with the government," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said.
The government and representatives of the farmers' unions have previously held eight rounds of discussions but both sides continue to stick to their original stance. After the last round of discussions, Tomar had asked farmers to suggest an alternative for the farm laws and made it clear that the government will not repeal the laws.
On their part, the farmers have maintained that they will not end their protest till the time the three laws - passed by Parliament in September - are repealed. They have also sought a legal guarantee that the system of procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue unaffected.
The Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the farm laws and ordered the formation of a four-member committee to end the impasse between the government and the farmers who have been protesting near Delhi since late November.
The three contentious laws are Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act after several petitions were filed against them.
The farmers' unions representatives after the Supreme Court order had said that they do not want the four-member committee to resolve the issues citing government's stand on the farm laws. They highlighted that discussions with the committee will not lead to any results if the government remains firm on not repealing the laws.
Farmer unions believe that these laws allow multinational companies to enter the agricultural sector and earn profits at the expense of the farmers. They also believe that these laws will affect government procurement of crop yields under the MSP system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself
- Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Twitter, health minister Harsh Vardhan dispels myths about Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 caller tune with Amitabh's voice to be replaced with new one: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP to decide Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's fate over rape allegations
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a decision on Dhananjay Munde should not be delayed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Go to Delhi, BS Yediyurappa dares BJP MLAs dejected with cabinet expansion
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa remained unfazed despite widespread grumblings by BJP lawmakers and advised them to go to Delhi and complain to the party's national leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sabarimala sees subdued ‘Makara Vilakku’, cash-strapped temple seeks govt help
- The meagre footfall at the temple has drained the plush coffers of the temple and it has asked the government for a bail-out package.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox