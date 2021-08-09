Days after Karnataka cabinet rejig, rumblings within BJP; Bommai denies dissent

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday dismissed reports of any confusion on cabinet formation and rumblings over portfolios, stating that all issues will be resolved at the earliest.

Since Bommai took over as chief minister from veteran BS Yediyurappa, his two-week-old government has been rocked with dissent from sitting legislators, who were not accommodated in the cabinet, and newly sworn-in ministers who have been demanding changes in portfolios.

“There is no confusion (regarding portfolio allocation). Anand Singh (one of the disgruntled ministers) had come yesterday (and) I have spoken to him, I have told him about several matters, he is satisfied. I will call him in a couple of days and speak to him once again and there is no confusion,” Bommai said on Monday.

The newly-appointed CM’s statements come even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Karnataka has turned into a divided house over the recently formed cabinet and portfolio allocations.

There are ministers who are dissatisfied with the allocations, while a section of the BJP’s core legislators are fuming after being overlooked by the newly sworn in chief minister.

The decision to make Bommai, who has been with the BJP just for 13 years now, chief minister, in itself had stirred disgruntlement among core-BJP legislators who were overlooked for the top job and now side-lined for the cabinet. Though BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the top post, he continues to control the chief minister, who he nominated, and a cabinet that comprises those loyal to the 78-year-old and others who helped him to power in 2019.

N Nagaraj (MTB) and Singh have openly aired their dissatisfaction while the likes of Satish Reddy, Arvind Bellad, SA Ramdass and several others have made the chief minister aware of their views. There are just four vacancies in the 34 member cabinet and at least three times the aspirants, people aware of the developments said.

Even B Sriramulu, who has been allocated transport and ST welfare ministry, said that he hoped the BJP high command would consider him for a better portfolio as he was considered to be in the race for at least deputy chief minister.

“I am neither happy nor unhappy,” Sriramulu told TV9 news channel on Monday. He said that the BJP is a national party which decided to do away with the deputy chief minister’s post for which he was a strong contender.

“Ours is a national party and I am not sure why this happened in the past but am confident that if there is such a situation in the future, they will create an opportunity for me,” Sriramulu said.