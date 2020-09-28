Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI probe, agency says all aspects are being looked at

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:25 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is still on and the agency is investigating all aspects.

Rajput’s lawyer had recently questioned the central agency’s investigation into the actor’s death, saying that the probe was drifting away in a different direction.

“All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. Today, we are helpless as we don’t know which direction the case is going in. Till today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not done a press briefing on what they have found out,” Vikas Singh, Rajput’s lawyer was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday.

In its reply, the CBI assured that the probe was on and nothing was yet ruled out.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date,” the agency said in a statement.

On June 14, the 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. Rajput’s father KK Singh on June 25 had lodged a complaint with Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and her brother Showik. The late actor’s family has also named Rajput’s then manager Shruti Modi and his house manager Samuel Miranda in the complaint.

The FIR was later transferred to CBI. Apart from CBI, the case is also being investigated by two other central agencies -- Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

While ED is looking into the money laundering allegations, the NCB is probing the drug link into the case. On September 8, the NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant. Chakraborty was arrested along with several others including her brother.