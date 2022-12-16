'10 yrs since Nirbhaya case': Appeal on women's safety discussion in Parliament

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday called for a discussion on women’s safety in Parliament as it underlined that 10 years have passed since the December 16 gangrape case shook the world. In her tweet, calling for the suspension of sessions in both the houses of the Parliament, Swati Maliwal, the women’s panel chief, said that “nothing has changed” even after a decade. “Today the Nirbhaya case completes 10 years. The sad part is that nothing has still changed. We have written to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha speakers, urging them to suspend the sessions to discuss women’s safety,” Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

In the tweet, she shared the copies of the letters she sent to Rajya Sabha Speaker and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla. “Everyday crimes against women and children are being reported in the national capital,” the letter read, which also mentioned sexual assault of eight-month-old baby and a 90-year-old woman. The winter session of Parliament started last week but it has seen multiple protests.

In the letter, the women’s panel also mentioned the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in the national capital on Wednesday - the latest incident to have shaken the capital. The girl, who has suffered major burn injuries, is admitted in a hospital, it underlined.

“The problems of increasing crime against women and girls have reached an epidemic proportion and the governments are failing to take concrete steps to counter it. Governments have failed to create deterrence in the minds of people,” the DCW further underlined, calling for urgent measures.

Ten years back, on the night of December 16, a physiotherapy student was gang-raped in the national capital when she was travelling with her friend. She died from the injuries days later. The incident had triggered massive protests in India. The case came to be called as “Nirbhaya” case.

