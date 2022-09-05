Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dead body found with bullet injury in J&K’s Shopian

Published on Sep 05, 2022 07:40 PM IST

The Jammu & Kashmir police said that they have started an investigation they are yet to find any motive behind the incident

The dead body with a bullet injury was spotted by the locals in an orchard in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

The dead body of a professional cook was found with a bullet injury in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police said.

They said that the dead body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, 30, a resident of Hanjan, Rajpura in Pulwama district was found in an orchard in neighbouring Shopian district.

The Kashmir police in a tweet said that the body was in a suspicious condition with a bullet injury.

“Investigation has started. Further details shall follow,” the police said in the tweet.

A police official of Shopian said that the body was spotted by locals who informed the police.

“We received the information about the body. A police party was sent who recovered the dead body which was then sent for medico-legal formalities,” he said.

He said that they were yet to find any motive behind the incident.

Local reports said that Nangroo was brother of a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander, which police said that they were verifying.

