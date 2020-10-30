e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Deadline for report on ST status for 6 Assam communities ends today. Here’s what you need to know

Deadline for report on ST status for 6 Assam communities ends today. Here’s what you need to know

The Group of Ministers had been tasked by the central government to counsel on the rights and privileges of the new STs after the introduction of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heads the Group of Ministers formed by CM Sarbananda Sonowal in January 2019 to submit its final report on the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status of the six communities in the state.
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heads the Group of Ministers formed by CM Sarbananda Sonowal in January 2019 to submit its final report on the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status of the six communities in the state.
         

A Group of Ministers formed by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in January 2019 has set October 30 as the deadline for the submission of its final report on the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status of the six communities in the northeastern state. The six Assam communities that are ST status are Chutiya, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, Tai-Ahom and ‘Tea Tribe’, some of which are reserved as the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The Group of Ministers had been tasked by the central government to counsel on the rights and privileges of the new STs after the introduction of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. Assam is mainly divided into two categories, STs (Plains) and STs (Hills) and 16 Scheduled Caste (SC) communities. There are 14 Plains STs and 15 Hills STs as of February 2019. The six communities seeking reservation mostly belong to the Plains.

The ST status to the six non-tribal communities is a raging issue in Assam since the tribal communities do not see them as indigenous, especially the Koch-Rajbongshi and Tai-Ahom who were the rulers of eastern and north-eastern India once. Not only that, the tribal communities also claim that Ahoms came from Thailand 800 years ago and are not the aborigines, thereby it disregards the United Nations specification of only aborigines to be categorised as indigenous.

Also Read | Assam groups promised ST status say implement it first, as existing tribes threaten agitation

The Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organisations of Assam opposes the expansion of ST list on the lines that their inclusion will impact the tribes presently on the list as well as their rights. It has asked the government to take a different approach to fulfil the demands of the six groups seeking to be reserved as ST in the state.

The new status will grant property and other constitutional rights to the six communities which the indigenous in Assam are opposed to due to the fear of greater marginalization of the ‘real tribes’ post their inclusion in the ST category.

The state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who heads the Group of Ministers, had earlier this month met both the sections contesting on this issue, including the groups who are opposing the ST status to these six communities.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Breakdancing: What a sport!
Breakdancing: What a sport!
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In