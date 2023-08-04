Parliament logjam may end as Centre, Opposition aim for ‘middle path’

The deadlock over the modalities of discussing the situation in Manipur seemed to be nearing an end, with the opposition and the government likely to arrive at a middle path, leaders from both sides indicated on Thursday.

A view of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)

Opposition leaders have dropped their demand for a statement from the Prime Minister but they want a debate in Rajya Sabha to take place under Rule 167, which includes a resolution to be passed at the end.

Functionaries from both sides told HT that discussions are on between the government and the Opposition over the rule and other issues, and the Manipur situation is likely to be discussed in the Upper House on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session. Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to reply to the discussion.

On Thursday, the opposition suggested holding the discussion under Rule 167, which, if admitted by the House, allows a motion to be moved with the consent of the Chair, followed by a minister’s reply and culminating in a resolution.

According to sources, the government is likely to consider the suggestion and Union home minister, Amit Shah could reply to the discussion next week, possibly even on the last day of the session on August 11.

Both sides had engaged in talks on Thursday morning when the government reached out.

“At the meeting between the government and the opposition where Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi and leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. It was decided that the opposition will not press for the discussion to be held under Rule 267, and it was suggested that the discussion should be held under Rule 167 at the end of which there could be a resolution,” said a person privy to the meeting.

Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh tweeted that a suggestion had been mooted by the opposition. “INDIA parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the Modi government agrees.”

The Opposition, which was adamant for PM’s statement on Manipur since the beginning of the session, decided to climb down after its delegation met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

“Meeting the president was the key moment for us. The Opposition parties met on Thursday to plan a new strategy. Now the onus to discuss Manipur lies with the government,” said a senior Opposition leader. The Opposition wants “efforts to restore peace” and “violence against women” to be a part of the motion.

But there is still some ambiguity within the opposition camp. “It is true that some notices for discussion are insisting on the PM’s statement while the others are not...but for now the ball is in the government’s court. They will have to decide whether to have the discussion under the said rule or not...” the person quoted above said.

While government leaders are learnt to have said they will get back with a decision, a party person not wishing to be quoted said the government will take “a considered decision” since a resolution is to be adopted at the end of the discussion. “The wording of the resolution can be another point of contention, or the chair may not allow the motion,” the leader quoted above said.

The other tricky issue that the opposition will face is that the chair had already given sanction for the discussion to take place under Rule 176. On Tuesday the discussion was listed for business, but the opposition protested that the discussion should be taken up under Rule 267 and insisted that those lawmakers who had given notices for the discussion to be taken up under Rule 176 had withdrawn their request.

“Rule 288 says that motion must not raise a question substantially identical with one on which the council has given a decision in the same session,” said the second person quoted above.

For the opposition, which has been blamed by the government for stalling the House, the new offer is both a chance to end the deadlock as well as put the government on the mat.

Soon after the papers were laid, TMC lawmaker Derek O’ Brien said the opposition is keen to discuss the situation in Manipur and the logjam is not helping anyone. “We are not here to show ego... we appeal through you that Manipur needs care, healing and consolation, let us find a solution,” he said. The TMC leader said while the opposition had raised the issue of the rules under which the discussion should take place, there should be a discussion of “6-8 hours” on the issue in the “spirit of the nation.”

Responding to the TMC lawmaker’s intervention, chairman Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar said the suggestion was “wholesome” and a discussion on Manipur is “imperative”.

Putting forth the government’s stance, leader of the House and Union minister, Piyush Goyal said the government has been proactive to take the necessary steps to restore normalcy in Manipur. He said there is a need to send out a message appealing for peace and establishing stability, and a healing touch.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.