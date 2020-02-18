Death of 6 kids of Kerala couple in 9 years triggers police probe

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:34 IST

Police in Kerala’s Malappuram registered a case of unnatural death on Tuesday after a three-month-old baby, among the six of a couple’s children to die mysteriously in the span of nine years, passed away.

Police exhumed the body of the child, which was buried in the morning, and took it to the district hospital at Tirur for an autopsy after local residents alerted them over the series of deaths in the family of T Rafeeq and Sabhna.

Malappuram’s superintendent of police U Abdul Kareem said it was “too early to arrive at a conclusion.”

“We will conduct a detailed investigation after exhuming the body of the latest child. We will also question parents and their relatives separately,” Abdul Kareem said.

“Though there is some mystery, we could not find any foul play at this juncture,” he said.

Rafeeq and Sabhna said all their children, four girls and two boys, died of fits and other nerve-related complaints and autopsies were not done on any of them.

According to police, Rafeeq and Sabhna got married in 2010 and had six children in nine years. Five of them died even before they were a year old and one girl died when she was four.

The hurry in which parents had buried their children raised the suspicion of their neighbours and they alerted the police. The neighbours also said both led a secluded life.