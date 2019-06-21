Death toll in Kullu bus accident reaches 44

he death toll in the bus accident that took place at Banjar area of Kullu district rose to 44 on Friday with one of the 32 injured passengers succumbing to injuries late Thursday night.

Banjar sub-divisional magistrate MR Bhardwaj said a total of 44 passengers have lost their lives while over 30 suffered injuries in the accident that took place on Thursday evening when an overloaded bus skidded off the road and fell into a 500-foot-deep gorge in Kullu district.

While 20 injured are being treated at regional hospital in Kullu, 11 critically injured have been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh for treatment.

The SDM said the 11 injured have been put on life-support at the PGIMER and their condition remains critical at the time of filing of this report.

According to sources, the bodies, except three who are yet to be identified, were handed over to the family members. The district administration has also directed employees to assist the injured referred to Chandigarh.

Besides, doctors at PGIMER, Chandigarh have also been requested to provide the best possible treatment to the injured on priority.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 22:34 IST