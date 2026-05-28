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Decades-old goat market sealed in Varanasi over cleanliness; traders question move

Municipal officials said that last Friday, the goat traders were directed to vacate the premises within three days.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 01:45 pm IST
PTI |
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The authorities in Varanasi recently sealed the decades-old Benia Bagh Bakra Market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha following complaints of overcrowding and poor sanitation, triggering resentment among the goat traders.

Municipal officials said that last Friday, the goat traders were directed to vacate the premises within three days.(File Image/PTI)

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said the permission granted to the goat market, which generally opens around a week before Bakrid, has been cancelled following an inspection after complaints of overcrowding and poor sanitation conditions were received by the Nagar Nigam.

Also Read: Security tightened across India amid Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Municipal officials said that last Friday, the goat traders were directed to vacate the premises within three days. However, since the traders did not comply with the order, the market was vacated and sealed on Monday with police assistance.

The action by the civic body has drawn sharp criticism from the goat traders, who said the market has been known across Uttar Pradesh for nearly four decades.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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