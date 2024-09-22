‘Decide whom to blame for terrorism’: Omar Abdullah hits back at Amit Shah

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday hit out at home minister Amit Shah for accusing the Abdullahs of being responsible for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, saying he should decide whom to blame for it – them or Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah (JKNC-X)

“Amit Shah should come clean. Amit Shah should tell who is responsible for terrorism in J&K. When BJP talks in the rest of India, they blame Pakistan for that, but in J&K, they blame NC and Congress,” Abdullah said, as quoted by ANI.

He further questioned that if the BJP truly believes that NC and Congress are responsible for terrorism, then why they are not talking to Pakistan.

“If we are responsible, then talk to Pakistan because they are not responsible. The roads you have blocked, open them because Pakistan is not responsible. In Jammu and Kashmir, you blame us; in the rest of the country, you blame Pakistan. First, you should decide on whom to blame for terrorism,” the NC leader said.

Abdullah also asserted that people in the valley are suffering due to the current situation and want solutions.

“The people are suffering due to the current situation, and they want solutions. FIRs that have been registered against youth, many of them are being kept in jail outside J&K,” he said.

Amit Shah's scathing attack

Amit Shah, during a rally in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on three “dynastic families” of the Abdullahs, the Muftis and the Gandhis, accusing them of arming the youth of Jammu and Kashmir with “machine guns and stones”. According to him, under the rule of NC, Congress and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, 40,000 people were killed over 35 years in the valley.

“Jammu and Kashmir was burning in the fire of terror for 35 years under the rule of these three families: the Gandhi family, Mufti family, and the Abdullah family. Curfew was imposed in Kashmir for 3 thousand days, 40 thousand people, and many army personnel were killed... Prime Minister Modi has buried terrorism under the ground. Today, I want to tell these three families that try as hard as you can; even your third generation cannot bring back terrorism,” he said.

Addressing five back-to-back rallies at Mendhar, Surankote, Thannamandi, Rajouri and Akhnoor, Shah said Jammu and Kashmir witnessed unprecedented transformation under PM Modi’s leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)