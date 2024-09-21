‘Rahul Gandhi talks about Mohabbat ki Dukaan, issues Aatank Ka Farman’: Amit Shah in J&K

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at Lok Sabha's leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader talks about ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ but issues ‘Aatank Ka Farman’ (terror diktat).



“Rahul Gandhi talks about Mohabbat Ki Dukaan, but he issues the terror Farman by proposing talks with Pakistan. As long as Pakistan does not stop terrorism, there can be no talks,” Shah said at a rally in Thanamandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.



The minister also addressed election rallies in Mendhar, Surankote, Rajouri and Akhnoor in the run-up to the second phase of J&K elections, set to be held on September 25.



“Only recently, the Pakistan defence minister said that they are with the Congress and NC on the agenda of restoring Article 370. Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of this episode, but instead he has come here asking for votes. I want to tell the Abdullah family that no matter what they do, Article 370 will never return,” Shah said.



"Like Article 370, terrorism too has been buried and can never return regardless of how much they try. The NC candidates threaten people by saying that they will face consequences. But I ask the people not to be afraid because the people who are threatening will face consequences," he said. Union home minister Amit Shah acknowledges supporters at an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir.

Attacking the opposition Congress, People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC), Shah said,"This election is about ending the rule of three dynastic parties—the Abdullah family, the Mufti family, and the Nehru Gandhi families. These three families obstructed democracy here. Had Narendra Modi not won the 2014 Lok Sabha election, would the panchayat, block, and district elections have been held?"



"Today we have with us the elected members of the blocks and panchayats. They would have been busy maintaining the empire of the three families. Modi Ji, the BJP, and the people like Murtaza Khan have struggled to enshrine democracy in Kashmir, and as a result, 30,000 youths are today enjoying the fruit of democracy as the elected members," he said.



Accusing the opposition of spreading “terror” in the region, Shah said,"Now the three dynastic parties are saying that they will review the decision to proliferate democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. They had spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1990’s decade until 2014; as a result, 40,000 youth were killed."



"Many ruined their lives taking up stones or guns. But these three families did nothing to stop terrorism. But the Narendra Modi government worked towards ending terror and gave laptops to youth. Modi Ji has eradicated terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and has replaced stones in the hands of the youth with laptops," he added.



Hitting out at NC's first family, Shah said,"Omar Abdullah comes and terrorises people by saying the terrorism will enter Jammu and Kashmir again. But I want to tell him that Modi Ji is the prime minister and I am the home minister; we will never let terrorism enter again."



"Where was Farooq when terrorism was ripping the valley apart? He was enjoying holidays in London. Do you want a government like this?" he added.

"Earlier, there used to be immense firing and shelling here because the people who ruled here were afraid of Pakistan. But now Pakistan fears Narendra Modi. They no longer dare to fire and shell because they know that they will get a befitting response," the minister said.