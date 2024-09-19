Narendra Modi attacks '3 families' in Srinagar: 'They put stones in hands of youths'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress, National Conference and PDP of “putting stones in the hands of the youths of Jammu and Kashmir” and ruining their future for political benefits. Addressing a poll rally in Srinagar, he vowed that he would not allow the “three families of Jammu and Kashmir” to destroy another generation of the erstwhile state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

"Our youth were away from studies outside the schools and colleges and these three families (Congress, NC and PDP) were happy by putting stones in their hands. These people have ruined the future of our children for their benefit... Every force conspiring against Jammu and Kashmir must be defeated. Providing employment opportunities to the youth here is Modi's intention, Modi's promise," PM Modi said.

The BJP claims the three parties – Congress, NC and PDP – practice dynasty politics.

"I will not let another generation of ours be destroyed at the hands of these 3 families. That's why I am sincerely working towards restoring peace here. Today, schools and colleges are running smoothly throughout Jammu and Kashmir. Children have pens, books and laptops in their hands. Today, there are no reports of fires in schools; instead, there are reports of new schools, new colleges, AIIMS, medical colleges and IITs being built," PM Modi added.

He said the three families think that it is their birthright to capture power by any means. He accused them of spreading fear and anarchy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Their political agenda has been to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights. They have given only fear and anarchy to Jammu and Kashmir but now Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be in the grip of these three families...Now our youth here is challenging them. The youth whom they did not allow to progress have come out against them. The suffering that the youth of J&K have faced in the rule of these three families is often not able to come out," he added.

PM Modi claimed the youths of the union territory were deprived of education and employment.

"This did not happen because our youth of Jammu and Kashmir failed, but this happened because the three families of Congress, NC and PDP had failed," he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are taking place after a massive gap of 10 years. The first phase of voting was held on September 18, and the other two rounds will be held on September 25 and October 1. Counting will take place on October 8.

With inputs from ANI