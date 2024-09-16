‘Greedy people hungry for power want to break India’: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition, saying that some people “full of negativity” are attacking the country's unity and integrity.



“When trust in India increases, our exports increase and more investment comes into the country. When trust in India increases, foreign investors invest their money in India. They invest in factories. On one hand, every citizen of the country wants to become India's brand ambassador in the whole world and is engaged in taking his country forward,” ANI quoted Modi as saying at an event in Ahmedabad.



“On the other hand in the same country, some people full of negativity are doing the opposite. These people are attacking the unity of the country. These greedy people hungry for power want to break India into pieces. These people are saying together that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or that they want to implement the rule of two constitutions and two laws in Jammu and Kashmir again,” the prime minister said.



“People full of negativity do not leave any opportunity to defame India, that is why these people are continuously targeting Gujarat also. Therefore, Gujarat has to be cautious of them. It also has to keep an eye on them. India which is on the path of development will fight such forces strongly. India has no time to waste now, we have to increase the development of India and also give a life of dignity to every Indian. I know that Gujarat is leading in this too,” PM Modi said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Ahmedabad. (BJP/X)