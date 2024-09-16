Solar, wind, hydro and nuclear to power India in years to come: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has decided to build its future based on solar, wind, nuclear and hydro power. Under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, PM Modi said every power consumer can become a power producer. (Reuters photo)

“Today’s India is preparing a base not only for today but for the next thousand years”, PM Modi said while speaking at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

“India is very well aware of its energy needs and requirements to make it a developed nation by 2047”, he said.

PM Modi reminded that India had decided to build its future based on non-fossil fuel sources including hydropower and nuclear energy, as there was dearth of reserves of oil-gas.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, PM Modi said every power consumer can become a power producer.

He explained that a small family which consumes 250 units of electricity in a month, generates 100 units and sells it back to the grid will save a total of about ₹25,000 in a year.

“People will benefit by about ₹25,000 from their electricity bill”, PM Modi said, noting that money saved is money earned.

He added that if the saved money is invested in the Public Provident Fund (PPF) for 20 years, then the whole sum would amount to over ₹10 lakh.

The prime minister said the PM Surya Ghar scheme is becoming a medium of employment generation and environment protection generating around 20 lakh jobs adding that the government is aiming to prepare 3 lakh youth as skilled manpower under this scheme. Out of these, one lakh youths will be Solar PV Technicians.

“Every 3 kilowatts of solar electricity generated will prevent emission of 50-60 tonne of carbon dioxide”, he said, noting the contributions of every family in fighting climate change.

“The Centre is aiming to make Ayodhya, a model solar city”, PM Modi said.

He added that the effort was to energise every house, every office, every service of Ayodhya by solar power.

Many facilities and houses of Ayodhya are already using solar energy while a large number of solar streetlights, solar intersections, solar boats, solar water ATMs and solar buildings could also be seen in Ayodhya.

PM pointed out that the government has identified 17 such cities in the country to be developed as solar cities.

“India is working at a great speed and scale in every sector related to renewable energy. In the last decade, India had generated 35% more electricity from nuclear energy as compared to before and India was striving to become a global leader in the field of green hydrogen”, PM Modi said.

He reiterated India’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

Concepts like “Green Future”, “Net Zero” were not fancy words but are the needs and commitments of the Union and every state government of India, he said.