Over 1.3 crore families applied for PM Surya Ghar Yojana: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that so far more than 1.3 crore families have registered for the PM Solar Rooftop Scheme since its launch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024), in Gandhinagar.(PTI)

PM Modi made this announcement during the inauguration event of the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet (RE-INVEST) 2024 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

He also shared that since the launch of the solar rooftop scheme, installation work has already been completed at 3.75 lakh homes.

"So far, over 1 crore 30 lakh families have registered for the PM Solar Rooftop Scheme, and the installation work has been completed for 3.75 lakh homes. The results of the PM Solar Rooftop Scheme are remarkable," said PM Modi.

Highlighting the benefits of the scheme, PM Modi added that it has become a source of additional earnings for families. The scheme not only generates electricity for their consumption but also provides them with ₹25,000 annually after selling the extra electricity to the grid.

"A small family consuming 250 units of electricity per month and selling 100 units back to the grid will save approximately ₹25,000 annually," PM Modi added.

On the potential for employment generation through the scheme, PM Modi said, "This scheme is expected to rapidly increase green jobs, with thousands of vendors needed. Around 20 lakh employment opportunities are projected to be created through this scheme."

He also noted that with this scheme, every home in India is set to become a power producer.

Hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the three-day conference is anticipated to draw over 10,000 delegates, including influential figures from government, industry, and financial sectors.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Kumar Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also present on the occasion.