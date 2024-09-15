‘Congress most dishonest party in country’: PM Narendra Modi in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress party, calling it the country's “most dishonest party” led by a “corrupt dynasty.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

Modi made the comments while he was addressing the first rally in Haryana for the October 5 assembly elections.

“Congress is India's most dishonest party. Congress's royal family is India's biggest corrupt dynasty. You have to remain vigilant against them. They use all methods of dishonesty to win elections in a bid to come to power…I warned the people of this country about their (Congress) designs, but I was mocked... Today, everyone can see what's happening in the Congress-ruled states where their governments, in a very short period of rule, have created troubles for the people,” the PM said in his address.

According to Modi, Congress made false promises to come to power, citing the example of Himachal Pradesh.

“Congress made false promises to the people in a bid to get votes in Himachal Pradesh. Now, they have destroyed the state. No development is taking place, employees are not getting salaries, and the youth are not getting jobs,” he said.

Modi further attacked the grand old party over farmers' issues and termed it as an “anti-Dalit” and “anti-farmer” party.

“Congress made a hue and cry over minimum support price, but how many crops do they buy at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana? Did any farmer receive money in their accounts during Congress rule? See what is happening in Karnataka. During a short period of Congress’s rule in that state, about 1,200 farmers have committed suicide there,” he said.

“…If there is anybody who is the biggest anti-Dalit, anti-OBC and anti-tribal in the country, it is the Congress family. They have now said that if they come to power, they will end reservations for Dalits and the downtrodden. It is the truth of this family,” Modi added.

Haryana assembly elections

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5, and votes will be counted on October 8. The BJP is seeking a third term in the state and is facing strong opposition from Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the JJP-ASP alliance, and the INLD-BSP coalition.