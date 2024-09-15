Congress is anti-farmer, anti-Dalit: Modi in Haryana

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress for spreading “falsehoods” as he termed the opposition party “anti-Dalit” and “anti-farmer” at the first rally he addressed in Haryana for the October 5 assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the public meeting in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The people of Haryana have decided to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party to power for a third consecutive term, the PM said at a rally in Kurukshetra.

The PM also launched an attack on the Congress over farmers’ issues, saying the party made a hue and cry over minimum support price but “how many crops do they buy at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana”.

“Did any farmer receive money in their accounts during Congress rule,” PM Modi asked. Under the Kissan Samman Nidhi, more than ₹3.25 lakh crore has been deposited in farmers’ accounts, he said, alleging the Congress leaves farmers on their own.

“See what is happening in Karnataka. During a short period of Congress’s rule in that state, about 1,200 farmers have committed suicide there,” the PM said.

The party feels no shame in spreading lies, the PM said. “Today’s Congress has taken the new form of urban Naxals. When their lie is caught, they still feel no shame. The Congress speaks a new lie daily. It is attacking the country’s unity regularly and is imposing ‘Naxalwadi vichar’ (Naxal thoughts),” he said.

He said the Congress feels no shame in defaming the country for defaming the BJP. “So you have to be wary of the Congress and their associates.”

The party’s “royal family” intends to end reservation for Dalits, the PM said, in a veiled attack at the Gandhi family.

“If there is anybody who is the biggest anti-Dalit, anti-OBC and anti-tribal in the country, it is the Congress family. They have now said that if they come to power, they will end reservation for Dalits and the downtrodden. It is the truth of this family,” he said.

Modi said the Congress has come to power in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana by making false promises, and has now “destroyed” the states which used to be prosperous.

People now repent voting for the Congress in these states, he said.

“In your neighbourhood is Himachal Pradesh. Two years ago, the Congress came to power in that state. But what is the situation there. No citizen of Himachal is happy today. The Congress spoke lies and did not fulfil its promises,” he said.

“During Lok Sabha polls, they (the Congress) used to say that ₹8,000 will be transferred in people’s account ‘khata khat’,” Modi said. “All welfare schemes run by the previous BJP regime (in Himachal Pradesh) have been halted. The economic situation is bad, but the Congress is not affected by people’s problems.”

Then he turned to a Congress ally whom he just referred to as a “kattar beimaan party”, making it clear the attack was targeted at the Aam Aadmi Party, which is also fighting the Haryana elections.

“This party has one policy, to win elections by emptying coffers. See what they have done to Punjab (where the AAP is in power). Don’t allow such parties to come to power. You need to do this to save Haryana and your children’s future,” Modi said.

In his near 50-minute speech, the PM was all praise for Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and the achievements of his government since he took over as CM in March, while avoiding any mention of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Now a Union minister after he was replaced with Saini for the top post, Khattar was absent from the rally, despite playing a crucial role in ticket distribution in the state.

“I feel proud when everyone praises Saini and his commitment for the development of the state. His humility is what people say brings pride to the state. He is approachable. It’s praiseworthy how he came from a backward community to take the post and maintained his simplicity,” said Modi.