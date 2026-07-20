Six children injured in collision between 2 school vehicles in UP’s Rae Bareli

At least six schoolchildren were injured after two school vehicles collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on Monday morning, police said. The accident occurred near Bela Bhela under Bhadokhar police station limits in UP’s Rae Bareli district. (For Representation)

One student sustained a fracture in his leg and was referred to the district hospital, while the remaining injured ones are undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Bela Bhela. District hospital emergency medical officer Dr Roshan Patel confirmed that the student is undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred near Bela Bhela under Bhadokhar police station limits when a school bus belonging to Satyanarayani Inter College, Dariyapur, collided with a school van of Leo Convent School, Uttarpara.

Hearing the children’s cries, locals rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Villagers helped evacuate the injured students from the damaged vehicles and transported them to the CHC.

Police also reached the scene shortly after receiving information. Arsh, a Class IV student of Leo Convent School, suffered a fracture in his leg. Several students from Satyanarayani Inter College, including Vijay Lakshmi, a Class IX student, Ragini, 14, and Moni Agrahari, also sustained injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, police have seized both damaged school vehicles and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash. Officials said legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.