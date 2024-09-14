‘It is not even 100 days, but…’: PM Modi touts ‘big decisions’ to rally Haryana voters for BJP hat-trick

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the people of Haryana to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a third consecutive term in the upcoming state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing election rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Addressing an election rally in Kurukshetra, Modi said, “I urge you all to help BJP form a government again in Haryana.”

"You helped me serve you all for the third consecutive time in Delhi, and looking at the excitement and enthusiasm here, it is clear that Haryana has decided for BJP's hat-trick this time."

Modi highlighted the BJP's governance record, pointing to recent initiatives aimed at benefiting farmers, the poor, youth, and women.

"During the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, I promised to make big decisions for these sections of society within the first 100 days of the BJP government. It's not even 100 days yet, but our government has already started projects worth ₹15 lakh crore. Three crore pucca houses have been approved for poor families," he added.

The prime minister contrasted the BJP's record with that of Congress, criticising its performance in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh.

"Congress made fake promises to every section of society there. It didn't fulfil even one of them, and now government employees are forced to go on strike just to receive their salaries."

This was the prime minister's first rally for the Haryana elections.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had earlier urged people to attend the event in large numbers, He had expressed confidence in the BJP's chances, stating that the party's symbol, the lotus, would "bloom for a third time" in the state.

Polling in Haryana

Polling for the 90 seats in Haryana will be held on October 5, and votes will be counted on October 8. The BJP is seeking a third term in the state but faces strong opposition from Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the JJP-ASP alliance, and the INLD-BSP coalition.