In Haryana's Faridabad, 2 HDFC Bank employees drive SUV into flooded underpass, drown

Amid heavy rainfall, two private bank employees died on Friday after getting trapped in their sports utility vehicle or SUV in the flooded old Faridabad Railway underpass, the Haryana Police said. Two persons died in a waterlogged underpass in Faridabad late on Friday night,

The two victims, 48-year-old Punyashray Sharma and 26-year-old Viraj Dwivedi, were returning to their home in Greater Faridabad from Gurugram.

Puyashray Sharma was an HDFC Bank branch manager and Viraj Dwivedi was a cashier at the same branch at Gurugram Sector 31 reported NDTV.

The old Faridabad Railway underpass had become inundated due to heavy rainfall on Friday and cars were warned not to enter it. However, the duo failed to estimate how high the water levels were.

After the SUV started getting submerged in the water, the two men tried to escape the vehicle and swim to safety, but drowned instead. Police officials said a team reached the underpass after someone informed them that an SUV was stuck there.

Puyashray Sharma's body was pulled out of the vehicle and Viraj Dwivedi's body was found only at 4am on Saturday after a long search operation, reported NDTV.

News agency PTI reported that around 11:50pm, the XUV 700 entered the underpass, ignoring all warnings and got stuck in the deep floodwater, following which water gushed into the vehicle.

Passers-by attempted to help the duo stuck in the car and after a lot of efforts, managed to get them out but Viraj died on the spot, police said.

Sharma was taken to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they added.

"Their families have been informed. We will hand over the bodies to the next of kin after post-mortem examinations," Inspector Samer Singh, SHO of the NIT Faridabad police station, said.

Heavy rainfall across the Delhi-NCR has caused major waterlogging issues. Currently a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD, and heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas.