IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand; Delhi to experience cloudy skies this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several southern districts and an orange alert for other parts of Uttarakhand. A depression over northwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to move north-northwest and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area. This system will bring scattered to broken clouds and intense convection to southern Uttarakhand and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. IMD rain forecast: Commuters step out during early morning rain at sector 21, in Noida, India, on Friday, September 13, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

IMD latest weather forecast

Uttarakhand: Expect light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots on September 13. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on September 14.

Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations on September 13.

Uttar Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on September 13, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 14.

Haryana: Light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated locations, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places on September 13 and 14.

Delhi rain forecast tonight

• Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected across many areas of Delhi.

• Affected locations include Kanjhawala, Rohini, Pitampura, and other key areas such as India Gate, Akshardham, and Palam.

• Rainfall and thunderstorms are also predicted for Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, and parts of neighboring regions like Haryana and Rajasthan.

Delhi rain forecast for next 7 days

September 13: Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

September 14: Generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain.

September 15: Partly cloudy sky.

September 16: Partly cloudy sky.

September 17: Partly cloudy sky.

September 18: Generally cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain.

September 19: Generally cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain.