IMD warns of ‘extremely heavy’ rain in Uttarakhand, west UP and MP | Check latest forecast

A depression that formed over central India is predicted to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to Uttarakhand, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Dark clouds seen hovering over the skies at Lodhi gardens in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

As per the latest IMD update, it was centred about 70 km east-northeast of Agra and 90 km southeast of Aligarh. It is likely to move north-northeastwards and maintain its intensity, while weakening gradually thereafter from Friday.

IMD latest rain forecast

• Uttarakhand: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas on Friday, and isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday. ) IMD warned of moderate flash flood risk in parts of Shimla, Kinnaur, and Sirmaur districts until Friday.

• West Uttar Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few areas on Thurday and isolated heavy rain till Saturday.

• East Uttar Pradesh: Expect light to moderate rain at many places with heavy rainfall at a few locations on Thursday and isolated rainfall till Saturday.

• West Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall likely at many places, with heavy to very heavy rain in northwest parts on Thursday, and isolated heavy rainfall till Saturday.

• East Madhya Pradesh: Expect light to moderate rainfall in most areas, with heavy rain in a few pplaces till Saturday.

• East Rajasthan: Light to moderate rain is expected in many places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on Thursday, and isolated heavy rain on Saturday.

• Haryana: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rain in southern parts on Thursday, and isolated heavy rainfall till Saturday.

• Northwest Madhya Pradesh: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in northwest areas on Thursday.